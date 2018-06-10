Jefferson City's Burning Issue

"The people decided originally," said Jack West. "Let's let the people decide now."

West voted against a similar burning ban 12 years ago. He thought the issue would take more time to reignite.

"I thought maybe in another generation or two it might."

The ban won't let residents burn paper or cardboard, although they can burn leaves, twigs and other yard waste from November to March. The city administrator also can allow special times for burning, such as after a major storm.

"If we see a storm go through in June or July," said Robert Rennick, Jefferson City fire chief, "you might see the ability to burn implemented."

City Administrator Steve Rasmussen thinks the burn ban will cool neighborhood disputes.

"I think we'll be able to enforce it in a way to keep both sides happy."

Rennick hopes the ban will make Jefferson City more environmentally-friendly.

"We've been passive in composting and recycling," he explained. "I think you'll see an effort in the future to be more aggressive."

West still wants voters to decide the issue.

"I would encourage the city of Jefferson City to sign a petition and bring it back to the vote of the people."

City officials will use a 30-day warning period to tell residents about the ban before starting to fine violators.