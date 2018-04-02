Jefferson City Sees Revitalization

JEFFERSON CITY - The Old Town area in Jefferson City may continue to see changes.



It's been a three-year process and the ad hoc committee on the revitalization of Old Town will meet today to discuss further changes to the central part of the city.



The board plans to discuss the committee's purpose to the new members, which is that the committee was formed to help encourage commercial redevelopment in Old Town.



The group aims to do more than restoring aging buildings and infrastructure. They want to identify initiatives that will bring more revenue to the area and ultimately, the entire city.



Some areas that have been getting a facelift include: Brown Printing, the Monroe Plaza Hotel and the Katy Trailhead Park.









