Jefferson City Shooting Investigations Underway

Anthony Unger was taken to the St. Mary's hospital suffering from a gunshot wound in his back. The people who brought him to the hospital quickly fled the scene. Mr. Unger told investigators he was shot on Elizabeth Street. But 15 minutes before St. Mary's called the Cole County Sheriff Department about receiving a gun shot victim, the Sheriff's Department received a call about a home invasion on Randall Street and someone was possibly shot there as well. There may be a possible link.

"We're looking at a possible tie between the two. We certainly have victim with the gun shot wound who alleges the crime occurred on Elizabeth Street inside the city we also have deputies investigation home invasion with shots fired and possibly a person shot. We have one person shot two reported incidents, there certainly may be a tie," said Cole County Sheriff Greg White.

Unger was life flighted to the University Hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.But the investigation is still underway in both cases.