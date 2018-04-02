Jefferson City Shooting Suspect in Custody

Jefferson City - Jefferson City Police responded to a weapons offense early this morning. A suspect wounded two people behind Spectators, a local sports bar on Missouri Boulevard.

Upon arrival, police found one victim with a gunshot wound to the chin. Capital Region Hospital health officials treated the victim for a non-life threatening gunshot wound and released the victim from the hospital. Police located another victim later with "superficial wounds" who didn't immediately seek medical attention.

Jefferson City Police identified and took the suspect into custody along with the suspected firearm. Cole County Jail currently holds the suspect. Charges are pending.