Jefferson City Smoking Ban Passes

JEFFERSON CITY - The voters of Jefferson City passed its smoking ban passed Tuesday night. The state capitol now joins Kansas City, Columbia and come January 1st, Saint Louis, to move smoke-free. Supporters for the ban believe this makes Jefferson City a healthier community.

The issue was very two-sided throughout the election cycle. The supporters believe second-hand smoke kills people, while opponents say government should not be able to tell business owners how to run their business. Many opponents fear it could put several places out of business.

Jefferson City becomes the 44th state capitol to pass a smoking ban.

Supporters of the ban told KOMU8 news "everyone" in Jefferson City is a winner because of this passage.