Jefferson City structure fire leaves two displaced

JEFFERSON CITY - A structural fire in Jefferson City caused $15,000 in damage and left two residents displaced.

The Jefferson City Fire Department responded around 1:30 p.m. Saturday to a fire reported in the 500 block of Mesa Ave. A news release said firefighters discovered a fire at the main electrical panel for the residence. Firefighters put out the fire within 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported, the fire department said. The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical in nature.

The fire department would like to remind everyone to change their batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors this weekend.

In a news release, the fire department also stressed the importance of keeping doors closed at home, in particular bedrooms and utility rooms. Closed doors slow the spread of fire and smoke, making it easier to escape, firefighters said.