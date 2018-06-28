Jefferson City Students Featured in Regional Video

JEFFERSON CITY - After the earthquake in Japan, a classroom at Thorpe Gordon Elementary School in Jefferson City is helping other people get prepared for earthquakes. The students helped out the State Emergency Management Agency shoot the video in December, and Thursday, the Central United States Earthquake Consortium released it on its website. The group serves 11 different states. Brian Blake from the Central United States Earthquake Consortium thought it was the perfect way to show how easy the method of protection was.

"We wanted to show people how easy it was to show people how to drop cover and hold on and have a little description about why it's important to do drop cover and hold on in an earthquake," Blake said.

Blake thinks it will help other schools.

"There are lots of areas in Missouri that may have never done an earthquake drill before, and hopefully this video can show students and teachers, and individuals as well what they should do. We hope it has a far reaching affect."

The teacher of the class, Rhonda Allen, said her kids were excited about the video.

"They were proud to know that they were able to show other kids how to be prepared for something like that," Allen said