Jefferson City students partner with United Way to host 5K

JEFFERSON CITY — Jefferson City was a bit more colorful Saturday morning.

Jefferson City High School's "Key Club" partnered with United Way of Central Missouri to host the annual Paint the People 5K at Binder Park. The school's chapter of the club has about 30 students.

"I personally got involved because I just wanted more opportunities to help out and wanted to raise some money for United Way because they're a good cause and they do good things in our community," said Ryan Miller, a student at Jefferson City High School.

People had the opportunity to run or walk a 5K at a reduced cost. After the run, there was a "Throw United" color bash, where families and friends could throw color in the air and at each other. There were eight color stations, and other similar events typically have fewer.

"All the proceeds from this event go to United Way, and we know that all of these proceeds are going to go back right to the local community," said Jarrod Henry, also a JCHS student.

United Way's distributes the money to its partner agencies: