Jefferson City To Hold Groundbreaking For New Animal Shelter

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City officials will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the west entrance of Hyde Park Road for a new animal shelter.

The shelter will be twice the size of the current shelter on East Miller Street. It will feature open air space for animals to exercise, high-quality ventilation, an updated surgery room, outdoor kennels, and a meeting room for adoptions. It will also have an in-house spay and neutering service which is expected to save the city $50,000 annually.

The city council voted unanimously Monday night to approve budget changes to pay for it. It also approved a nearly $2 million contract with JC Industries to build the shelter. The money comes from Cole County, the city's half-cent sales tax, and donations from the community. Officials say the shelter should be up and running by next spring.