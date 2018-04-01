Jefferson City Updates Public Transportation Plan

JEFFERSON CITY - There's a push to make transportation available on the weekends and after 5 p.m. on the weekdays in Jefferson City.

Updates on the Coordinated Public Transit - Human Services Transportation Plan was presented to the Capitol Area Metropolitan Planning Organizing on Thursday morning.

"The two major client needs that we learned of through the surveys is that there's no transportation service available on the weekends and that these services stop usually around 5 p.m. on the weekdays," said Taylor Richter, a Jefferson City Planning Committee intern who worked on the updates.

Other identified client needs are services to Jefferson City from rural areas and more convenient bus stops for low-income people. Agencies responding to the survey said they need additional vehicles and more drivers who are reliable.

New surveys are sent out to agencies that use or provide transportation services every five years to keep the information up to date. Agencies that returned surveys include the American Cancer Society, Central Missouri Area Agency on Aging, and Rehabilitation Services to the Blind.

The Coordinated Public Transit - Human Services Transportation Plan is a locally developed transportation plan that works to enhance existing transportation services through agency coordination. It also works to address the unmet transportation needs of the elderly, disabled, and low-income populations.

The next step in the plan is to identify how transportation services like JEFFTRAN, OATS Inc. and Checker Cab can address these issues.