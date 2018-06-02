Jefferson City Voters Defeat Sales Tax Measure

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Voters in Jefferson City have defeated a proposal to increase the capital city's sales tax to pay for community development projects.

The Cole County clerk's office reported Tuesday that measure was defeated by about 1,800 votes. More than 8,000 votes were cast.

The measure would have increased the sales tax by a half cent for one decade. Additional revenue collected by the tax increase would have been used for 30 development projects in Jefferson City. The projects included a conference center, a downtown parking garage and improvements at the former Missouri State Penitentiary site that closed in 2004 and is used for tours to take people through the city.