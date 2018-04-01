Jefferson City Wants Cars Off Grass

But some people think the ordinance would violate their property rights and feel they should be able choose where they can park.

"People run out of space on the street, or they just don't have any other place," Jefferson City resident Timothy Wall said. "If it's their property I don't see a problem."

Lawmakers say that parking a car in the front lawn doesn't just affect the property owner, but neighbors as well.

"In many ways it affects the whole neighborhood," city attourney Nathan Nickolaus said. "It affects what the quality of life is. Nobody lives on an island in this town, you know; everyone lives close together and we've all gotta have rules about what's acceptable conduct and what's not acceptable conduct."

Nickolaus says the city would fine any resident who parked in a yard, and that if residents refuse to move their cars, the city could have it towed. He says the city council will vote on the bill next week. If it passes, it should go into effect in mid-March or April.