Jefferson City woman accused of stealing from dead person
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Jefferson City woman has been charged with stealing items from a dead person.
The News Tribune reports that 34-year-old Erica Fletcher has been charged in Cole County Circuit Court with second-degree burglary and stealing. The judge set Fletcher's bond at $5,000.
Jefferson City police say officers investigated a check forgery Sunday at a Family Dollar, where Fletcher allegedly tried to make a purchase using a stolen check and driver's license.
Police say they had found an expired Missouri identification card and several items belonging to a dead woman when searching Fletcher's purse.
Fletcher later told police she entered the dead woman's home in September and removed multiple items.
