Jefferson City woman accused of stealing from dead person

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Jefferson City woman has been charged with stealing items from a dead person.

The News Tribune reports that 34-year-old Erica Fletcher has been charged in Cole County Circuit Court with second-degree burglary and stealing. The judge set Fletcher's bond at $5,000.

Jefferson City police say officers investigated a check forgery Sunday at a Family Dollar, where Fletcher allegedly tried to make a purchase using a stolen check and driver's license.

Police say they had found an expired Missouri identification card and several items belonging to a dead woman when searching Fletcher's purse.

Fletcher later told police she entered the dead woman's home in September and removed multiple items.