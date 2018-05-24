Jefferson City woman dies after car strikes several trees

COLE COUNTY - A Jefferson City woman died Saturday after two vehicles collided on Route C.

Missouri State Highway Patrol officials said 80-year-old Kathryn Neill was a passenger in a 2010 Kia Forte driven by Sarah Lauf. 14-year-old Hunter Lauf was also a passenger in that car.

Reports said the Kia was crossing Route C and got in the path of a 2001 Ford E250, driven by 53-year-old Jefferey Kelly of Jefferson City. The Ford struck the Kia, causing the Kia to leave the roadway. Troopers said Neill and Lauf were still inside when the car traveled down a steep embankment and and struck several trees before stopping.

Neill was pronounced dead at the hospital and the other two occupants were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Highway Patrol's crash report said everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt.