Jefferson City woman found guilty for third DWI

JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said Tuesday a Jefferson City woman was found guilty of Driving While Intoxicated as a repeat DWI offender.

A Cole County jury found Lisa Loesch was guilty of drunk driving and assault on a law enforcement officer on Jan. 30, 2015, according to the prosecutor. It occurred at a parking lot at 2101 Schotthill Woods Dr. in Jefferson City.

Prosecutor said it is the third time that Loesch was found guilty for DWI, which made the present offense a felony. The two prior offenses were in Cole County in 2003 and Branson, Mo. in 1999.

Loesch was also arrested in 2012 for allegedly growing marijuana in her basement.

Prosecutor said Loesch's sentencing is set for April 20, 2016.