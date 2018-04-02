Jefferson City Woman Killed in Early Morning Crash

JEFFERSON CITY - At approximately 4:00a.m. Kimberly Bond, of Jefferson City, drove off the right side of US 50 eastbound, overturned and hit a tree. The car continued to roll down a steep embankment, hit several trees and came to a stop in a field. The Cole County coroner pronounced twenty-three year old Bond dead at the scene. Missouri State Highway Patrol officers and the Cole County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the site of the accident.