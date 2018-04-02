Jefferson City woman sentenced for embezzlement

JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City woman was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for embezzling $410,000 from Hawthorn Bank.

Katherine Nicholle Brown, 29, was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered Brown to pay $410,000 in restitution.



Brown was the head teller at the Jefferson City bank. She pleaded guilty to misappropriating funds by a bank officer.

Brown admitted that she took money from the bank vault for her personal use. According to court documents, Brown used the money to buy vehicles, make home improvements and upgrade her wedding rings.



Brown admitted that she began taking money from the vault when her husband had shoulder surgery in 2012 and could not work. She took the money in small amounts, and would place it in her pockets. She plugged in certain amounts in the vault book to cause the vault book total to match the vault balance in the bank's computer accounting system.

She also admitted to making false entries into the computer system during an internal audit in 2012.