Jefferson City woman stabbed in the face with knife
JEFFERSON CITY - A woman said that she was stabbed in the face with a kitchen knife while at the Miller Street Park Monday night.
Jefferson City Police Officers said that earlier that day the woman complained about the suspect harassing her and filed a police report.
Police officers received a call about a fight and stabbing and went to the 900 block of East Miller at around 8 p.m. The woman left immediately to get medical attention. Her medical condition remains uncelar.
Officers located the 23-year-old suspect Kashay Davis when in the midst of another disturbance. Davis is currently being held at the Cole County jail and part of a knife was found inside of her vehicle when it was searched.
Davis was arrested on charges of second degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
According to online records, Davis pleaded guilty to an assault in 2012 and also has a pending property damage case against her. For the assault, she was sentenced to five years of probation (which would go through 2017) but her probation ended last May (2015).
