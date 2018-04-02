Jefferson County Clerk Criticized For Voting Snags

ST. LOUIS -- Jefferson County Clerk Janet McMillan is taking heat over voting problems in her largely rural jurisdiction just south of St. Louis. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports a shortage of ballots Tuesday marks the third election with problems under McMillan's watch. McMillan lost her own re-election bid Tuesday when she was unseated by former state representative Wes Wagner. McMillan's office didn't post its final election tally until Wednesday morning. One polling place ran out of ballots. Election officials tried to replace them with photocopied ballots, but those ballots could not be read by scanning machines. Election officials ended up counting many ballots by hand.