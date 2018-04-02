Jefferson County District Names Interim Superintendent

ARNOLD (AP) - An interim superintendent is now in place for a suburban St. Louis school district dealing with a scandal involving nasty online comments about three critics of the district.

The Fox School Board on Wednesday appointed assistant superintendent Tim Crutchley to lead the Jefferson County district, in place of Dianne Critchlow. The change was approved in a closed-session meeting.

Crutchley said Thursday that Critchlow, her husband and another couple working as district administrators are on paid leave pending further investigation. Jamie Critchlow heads an at-risk program. Dianne Critchlow had been on medical leave.

Some of the online comments have been linked to computers registered to the home addresses of the Critchlows as well as assistant superintendent Dan Baker and his wife Angela Burns, an assistant principal.