Jefferson Junior High School Employee Assaulted in Parking Lot

COLUMBIA - Columbia police are investigating an assault at Jefferson Junior High School on Rogers Street Wednesday afternoon.

Police dispatched to the scene tell KOMU 8 News a man assaulted a female employee in a possible attempted robbery in the school's north parking lot around 3:30 p.m.

School officials put the school on temporary lockdown but police say most of the students had already left for the day.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the suspect fled on foot and is not in custody.