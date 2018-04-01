Jefferson Tombstone To Be Restored

The epitaph on the Thomas Jefferson tombstone in Columbia is going to have a new look within the next year. The Smithsonian Institute is taking on the restoration project without charging MU for the costs of the actual restoration. Now MU will need to pay the shipping fees for the stone to be shipped from Columbia to Washington, D.C. The 150-200 pound marble slab has not been on display at MU since 1895 because MU officials wanted to conserve the tombstone. Upon arrival from Moticello, Virginia the tombstone had some cracks and weather damage. After more than 100 years in storage MU hopes that the epitaph will be on display off MU's quad after the restoration project is complete.