Jefferson City Residents Discuss Sewer Bond

JEFFERSON CITY - City officials held an open house for residents Thursday to discuss sewer system improvement bond for the November ballot. The City Council will decide Monday whether the bond will make the ballot. The $35 million bond would repair broken sewer lines, install new lines and repair broken systems.

The city says two-thirds of the sewer system is more than fifty years old, which is one of the main reasons why the system is failing. City officials say many of the sewer systems can't handle heavy storm water.

"The other side effects of having an old system like this, there could be back-ups into buildings, there could be overflows into streams, so we're trying to address weather issues too," said Eric Seaman, deputy director of the Jefferson City Wastewater Utility Services.

Residents came out to give their views on what improvements they would like to see in the sewer system.

"We've got some sewer lines here, that are many, many years old, even older than I am. Obviously, we've got some problems," said resident Richard Groner.

If the council puts the bond on the ballot and voters approve, residents can expect a five to six percent increase in their sewer bills. The average bill would increase from $21 to $30 in 2017.

The city plans to finance the bond with low-interest state loans and bond sales.