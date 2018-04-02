Jennifer Green Named Assistant Gymnastics Coach

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Gymnastics program and head coach Rob Drass have announced the hiring of Jennifer Green as the program's new Assistant Coach. Green will have the specific responsibilities of choreographing as well as coaching beam, in addition to other duties. Formerly a beam and floor coach at Kansas Gymnastics and Cheer, Inc., Green brings a high level of competition to the program.

"We are really excited to bring Jennifer in," head coach Rob Drass said. "She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our program. We are excited to have her take over the beam responsibilities and to help us become a regular at the national championships. It is an honor to have Jennifer join our staff, and we are looking forward to this season."

Green competed at the elite level before continuing her career as a gymnast for LSU, where she was honored as an All-Conference athlete (SEC) as well as an NCAA All-American.

Green spent four years as the Recreational Director and Beam and Floor coach at Elite Gymnastics Club in Lenexa, Kan. before moving on to Kansas Gymnastics and Cheer where she spent twelve years as the beam and floor coach. Green has worked with gymnasts of all levels, and has worked with several former Mizzou Gymnasts including Sarah Cooper, Amanda Peterson and current gymnast Rachel Updike. Green has also coached numerous athletes to USA Gymnastics Western Nationals and Level 10 Junior Olympic Nationals, and several earned state, regional and national titles.

"I'm thrilled that I have the opportunity to be here, this has been my dream since I left LSU," Green said. "I have always wanted to coach gymnastics and coach at the collegiate level. It's exciting that my dream is actually coming true and that Mizzou has given me the opportunity to follow my dreams. I really am thrilled to be here."