Jennings City Council ousts mayor

JENNINGS (AP) — The embattled mayor of the St. Louis suburb of Jennings has been removed from office.

The city council voted unanimously this week to impeach Yolonda Fountain-Henderson. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that she was accused of entering the city into contracts without council approval, illegally accessing and removing personnel records from City Hall, and suspending an employee without due process, among other accusations.

Fountain-Henderson was elected in April 2015.

Councilwoman Francine Dugger will be interim mayor until an election takes place.

Fountain-Henderson does not have a listed phone number.