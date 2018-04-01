Jennings Offers Hope for Troubled Mo. School Districts

JENNINGS (AP) - It wasn't long ago that the Jennings School District in north St. Louis County was on the verge of losing accreditation, just like the neighboring Normandy and Riverview Gardens districts did. Instead, Jennings is now in the midst of a turnaround.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that parents are more involved, attendance is up, test scores are rising and discipline problems are declining in Jennings.

Many credit superintendent Tiffany Anderson, who has gotten rid of underperforming teachers and principals and hired about 30 new teachers. She also reduced central office staff to free up money for classrooms and extended the school year for students in an accelerated middle school program.