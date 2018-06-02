Jermaine Blake Picked as MIAA Men's Track Athlete of the Week

JEFFERSON CITY — After Lincoln University junior Jermaine Blake set the league's top time in the 800-meter run last weekend, he was named the MIAA Men's Track Athlete of the Week.

Blake out ran 39 other competitors win the 800-meter at the Iowa State Classic last week. Of the 39 competitors, the field included runners from 13 different NCAA Division I schools. Not only is his time of 1:54.24 a provisional qualifier for the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships, but also ranks as best mark in that event in the MIAA this season.

Blake becomes the second member of the Lincoln men's track & field team to be selected as the MIAA's Men's Track Athlete of the Week. Romel Lewis was selected during the first voting period of the season.