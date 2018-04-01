Jesse Jackson in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Reverend Jesse Jackson will attend this week's National Urban League conference in St. Louis after all. He was scheduled to speak Thursday morning on the black vote in the 2008 presidential election. Conference organizers now say Jackson will arrive later in the day. Organizers say he will speak at an afternoon session on black males. Four Democratic and two Republican presidential hopefuls will speak to the conference Friday. New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will address the conference tomorrow.