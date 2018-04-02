Jet Makes Return to St. Louis after Bird Strike

ST. LOUIS (AP) - An American Airlines jet has completed its flight from St. Louis to Chicago after a brief return to Lambert Airport in St. Louis following a bird strike.

American flight 1500 struck several birds shortly after taking off at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. The airline says the plane turned around as a precaution and went back to Lambert. No one was hurt.

After an inspection, the plane left for O'Hare International Airport around 8:25 a.m. and landed in Chicago around 9:30 a.m.