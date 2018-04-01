JetBlue Passenger Charged with Assault

NEW YORK (AP) - A passenger accused of attacking a JetBlue flight attendant who tried to stop him from drinking has been charged with assault by New York City prosecutors.

Antonio Ynoa was charged in a criminal complaint filed Monday. He's due in Brooklyn federal court later in the day.

The complaint says Ynoa grew belligerent while drinking straight from a bottle on a JetBlue flight en route Sunday from the Dominican Republic to Kennedy International Airport. It alleges that when the flight attendant confronted him, Ynoa hit him three times in the face and tried to head-butt him.

An off-duty NYPD officer helped subdue Ynoa before the plane landed. The name of Ynoa's lawyer was not immediately known.