Jets' Tim Tebow Trademarking 'Tebowing'

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - Dropping to a knee like Tim Tebow might cost you now.

The New York Jets backup quarterback is trademarking "Tebowing," the move in which he goes down on one knee and holds a clenched fist against his forehead while praying during games.

After Tebow led the Denver Broncos to a handful of fourth-quarter comeback victories last season, "Tebowing" swept the country - with actor Robert Downey Jr. even doing it at the Oscars.

Newsday first reported that the trademark was approved Oct. 9. Tebow says Friday he wasn't aware the trademark was official yet.

The devout Christian says his representatives filed on his behalf not for financial gain, but "to just control how it's used, make sure it's used in the right way."