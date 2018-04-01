Jetton Not Running for State Auditor

Jetton, a Republican from Marble Hill, says he thought about it but decided he'd rather stay in the House. Jetton took over as speaker in January. He says he wants to influence policy and can do that better as a legislative leader than auditor. Already running as Republicans are state Senator John Loudon and House member Jack Jackson, both from suburban St. Louis. Buchanan County Auditor Susan Montee is the only announced Democratic candidate, though others are considering it. Auditor Claire McCaskill has decided to challenge U-S Senator Jim Talent rather than seek re-election next year.