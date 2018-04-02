Jewelry Heist in Broad Daylight

AP-MO--Jewelry Theft,0105 Thieves get away with jewelry in suburban St. Louis heist TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. (AP) -- Police are looking for two men who allegedly stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in jewels in broad daylight. It happened yesterday in west St. Louis County. Police say a jewelry salesman from New York was ambushed by the thieves as he tried to get into his car after visiting a jewelry store. A witness said the thieves used a stun gun, but police say the victim was not hit with the gun, and was not hurt. The suspects are described as Hispanic men last seen in a silver or light blue Chevrolet Cobalt with no license plates. (KMOV-TV) (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-06-29-06 0831EDT