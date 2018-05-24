Job fair opens to veterans and public

2 years 1 month 3 days ago Wednesday, April 20 2016 Apr 20, 2016 Wednesday, April 20, 2016 7:55:00 AM CDT April 20, 2016 in News
By: Lishan Guo, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA -The Missouri Job Center and other organizers hold a job fair at VFW Post 280 Wednesday. The Missouri Job Center provides priority service and special resources for veterans. The job seekers who are attending this job fair don’t have to be veterans, they can be anybody looking for work.

"There’re two different needs we tried to meet here at the job center. And one is an employer who needs good workers, and the other is people who need jobs," Lisa Marshall, a supervisor the Missouri Job Center, said.

There will be different types of employers like banks, medical facilities and factories.

"In addition to the 50 employers, we have eight service organizations, these are places like vocational rehabilitation, seven veteran service organizations that provide services for the veterans meant to also help them with their job search," Marshall said.

She also gave out her advice on attending a job fair.

"If you’re going to a job fair, you want to pretend like you’re going to a job interview, so you want to dress for success, you want to bring your resume with you, you also want to bring a note pad because you may be meeting people they may not have their business card rightly available, you want to be able to get that information down so you can contact them later," Marshall said.

She said usually at a job fair employers are not hiring on the spot, but what job seekers get to do is make a first contact with the employers, present their best side, and find out the qualifications for the job.

"The VFW allows us to use their hall because they serve veterans, and that’s one of the job center's goals as well to serve veterans," Marshall said.

The organizers also prepared gift bags for veterans who attend the job fair.

"We have a diversity of different companies that is not just high level positions, low level positions mid-level positions. It’s every position under the sun, and these are trusted employers, and that’s very important. You wanted to get a job with someone that you know will be in the business tomorrow," said Ruby Kuhler, an organizer of the job fair.

 

