Job Point celebrates 50 years of helping others

COLUMBIA –Job Point is celebrating 50 years of helping people get the education they need to find work.

On Thursday, Columbia Mayor Bob McDavid is helping lead a ribbon cutting ceremony at the non-profit on Wilkes Boulevard.

“We’re hoping to get the word out so more people in the community realize what Job Point does and can help us both on the recruiting side as well as obviously fund raising,” President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Smith said.

Job Point operated from two separate locations until it renovated its location off of Wilkes Boulevard this March.

Smith said the remodel put all Job Point services in one location and increased the efficiency of the program.

“We will never maintain the goal of no poverty or anything, but obviously as people are successful in our programs they refer others and we hope that they can feed on itself to where we can work though on that basis and enhance the overall community.”

Job Point will host an open house Thursday night after the ceremony.