Jobless Rate Drops

Figures from the state Department of Economic Development show Missouri's seasonally-adjusted jobless rate fell by one-half percent to 5.1% in December, as employers in the state added 7,600 jobs. That means Missouri's job growth since last January is about 39,000 jobs. Gov. Blunt touted economic growth during his State of the State speech earlier this week, although Democratic lawmakers are skeptical. Blunt says Friday's figures show his economic policies work.