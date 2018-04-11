MARKET REPORT: Jobs Report Shows Increase in Nationwide Employment

COLUMBIA - U.S. stocks fell sharply Friday and sent the NASDAQ composite to its worst day in two months.

The Dow closed down for the week at 16,412.71, down 0.96 percent.

The NASDAQ moved down 2.6 percent at close on Friday ending at 4,127.

The S&P ended the day 1.3 percent lower at 1,865.09.

Despite the drops on Wall Street, the March Jobs Report is out with promising news for the overall job markert.

According to the release from the U.S. Bureau of Labor, employment rose by 192,000 during the month of March alone. Unemployment remains at 6.7 percent, but the report shows most Americans who started looking for work in March found jobs.