Jobs report: Transportation, utility jobs increased in August

JEFFERSON CITY - A jobs report released Tuesday showed Missouri unemployment decreased slightly, and the state saw growth in certain industries.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development said unemployment rates for August fell to 5.6 percent.

It also reported significant job growth in industries like trade, transportation and utilities. Those industries reported a 3500 job increase over the month of August.

The Department noted other increases in jobs across other fields throughout August; health care and social assistance added 2000 jobs, manufacturing added 1100 jobs and waste management services added 1000 jobs.

However, state employment for non-farm jobs decreased across Missouri by 400 jobs.