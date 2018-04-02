Joe Hladik Named SEC Community Service Leader of the Year

DESTIN, FL - Swimmer Joe Hladik was recognized as the 2012-13 Southeastern Conference Male Brad Davis Community Service Leader of the Year at the Southeastern Conference Awards Dinner. Hladik was named the winner in April but was formally presented with the award on Thursday night.

The award was chosen by a committee of Faculty Athletics Representatives from SEC universities. Both Hladik and the female winner, Kentucky's Megan Moir, will receive a $10,000 post-graduate scholarship, provided by the SEC.

Hladik graduated in May 2013 with a Bachelor of Health Sciences and minors in psychology and art. He has been named to the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll, earned Academic All-Big 12 honors and has been on the Dean's List during his collegiate career. He also is a member of the Missouri Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

Hladik has donated his time to the MS Society, raising money for research and treatment of Multiple Sclerosis, including completion of a 150-mile bike ride. He also interned at Wellaware Boone Hospital, providing healthcare related resources for hospital patients.

He has volunteered at the Boys and Girls Club of Columbia, the Central Missouri Food Bank, the University of Missouri Children's Hospital and Special Olympics.

Hladik was part of Missouri's record-holding 200 freestyle and 200 medley relay teams, ranks fourth individually at Missouri in the 100 back, was a four-time Big 12 Championships medalist and team captain. He earned All-America honorable mention honors in 2013 as part of Mizzou's 200 medley relay team at the recent NCAA Championships.

A native of Indian Head Park, Ill., Hladik is the son of Joseph and Sharron Hladik.

The SEC Community Service Post-Graduate Scholarship was named for former Associate Commissioner Brad Davis. Davis succumbed to cancer on March 2, 2006. He had been a member of the SEC staff since 1988, first serving as an assistant commissioner until 1994 when he was promoted to associate commissioner.