Johnson & Johnson Recalls Infant Motrin Due to Plastic Specks

WASHINGTON - Johnson & Johnson is recalling 200,000 bottles of Motrin Infants Drops formula due to the risk that they contain tiny particles of plastic.

J&J's McNeil unit says it is unclear if the recalled bottles actually contain the particles, which were found in a different product during the manufacturing process. The company decided to issue the recall because both products contain the same shipment of ibuprofen from a third-party supplier. Ibuprofen is a common pain reliever and fever reducer, also used in Advil.

The company is asking retailers to take the affected products off store shelves. Consumers should stop using the bottles and throw them away.

Friday's announcement is the latest in a series of about 40 product recalls announced by the U.S.-based company since 2009.