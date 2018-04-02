Johnson and Marlins Beat Cardinals 5-2

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Josh Johnson had by far his strongest outing of the spring, working six innings to help the Florida Marlins snap a nine-game spring losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday.

Lance Berkman had a mostly uneventful stint in right field, fielding a pair of hits on back-to-back RBI singles by Hanley Ramirez and Gaby Sanchez in the third, but had no other chances.

The 35-year-old Berkman is set to be a full-time outfielder for the first time since 2004, and had been limited to DH duty since March 1 due to elbow soreness.

Sanchez had three hits and two RBIs and Ramirez had three hits and an RBI for Florida, which was outscored 71-17 during the slump.

