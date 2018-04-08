Johnson Pleads Not Guilty

Kevin Johnson was arraigned yesterday on charges of first-degree murder in the death of Sergeant William McEntee. Johnson remains jailed without bond. He returns to court in December for a scheduling conference. McEntee was responding to a call about a fireworks disturbance. Relatives and friends of Johnson have said he was upset about the death earlier that day of his 12-year-old brother and believed that police did not do enough to help the boy as he was dying.