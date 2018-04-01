Johnson's Shut-Ins Stays Closed this Summer

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park will not be open this summer because of damage from the Taum Sauk Reservoir collapse. The decision could hurt a region economically dependent on tourists drawn to the popular park. Johnson's Shut-Ins was devastated in December 2005 when Ameren UE's reservoir failed and sent one billion gallons of water rushing through the area. Missouri Department of Natural Resources Deputy Director Kurt Schaefer said the state hoped to have part of the park open this summer. He says repair work has not gone far enough to allow visitors to return. Shaefer says Ameren doesn't want to begin repairs until it settles all claims with the state.