Joint Communications Recognized for Emergency Excellence

4 years 1 month 1 week ago Thursday, April 17 2014 Apr 17, 2014 Thursday, April 17, 2014 3:26:00 PM CDT April 17, 2014 in News
By: Alexandra Engel, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - A representative from the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch (IAED) recognized Columbia/Boone Public Safety Joint Communications Thursday as an Emergency Fire Dispatch Center of Excellence. With that, the Boone Joint Communications achieved fire accreditation.

The dispatch center is the 26th center to receive the award worldwide. Center employees earn the award through an extensive application process that takes a few months and must follow the 20 requirements of accreditation.

According to an IAED representative, compliance is the most difficult step to achieve. Emergency calls are reviewed by a third party company and evaluated based on how well employees followed the answering guidelines.

"It's kind of like a road map for answering a call. Based on whatever the person is reporting the dispatch employees have a very specific way to direct and control calls," explained Operations Manager, Brian Maydwell.

During the award ceremony, the Boone County Commission voted to make April 17 the new official Public Safety Communications Appreciation day.

More News

Grid
List

Former prosecutor explains why Greitens' chose Tuesday to resign
Former prosecutor explains why Greitens' chose Tuesday to resign
COLUMBIA - Former Cole County prosecutor Bill Tackett spoke with KOMU 8 News about why Gov. Greitens chose Tuesday... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 11:52:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Lt. Governor Parson responds to Governor Greitens' resignation
Lt. Governor Parson responds to Governor Greitens' resignation
COLUMBIA - Amid the resignation of Governor Eric Greitens, Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson released a statement Tuesday evening. The... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 8:01:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Columbia residents offer feedback ahead of community policing meeting
Columbia residents offer feedback ahead of community policing meeting
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia will host its third meeting on Wednesday to get feedback on its community policing... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 7:56:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Drivers can expect concrete "buckling" sooner with record-breaking temps
Drivers can expect concrete "buckling" sooner with record-breaking temps
JEFFERSON CITY - May is hotter than normal for the majority of Missouri, which means drivers can expect to see... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 6:58:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in Continuous News

Special prosecutor says Greitens probe continues
Special prosecutor says Greitens probe continues
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The special prosecutor considering whether to refile an invasion of privacy charge against Missouri Gov. Eric... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

New phase of Highway 63 construction will add two-hour delay
New phase of Highway 63 construction will add two-hour delay
COLUMBIA – Drivers traveling southbound on Highway 63 should expect more delays starting Tuesday, May 29. The increased delay is... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 4:29:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Gov. Greitens to deliver statement at 4:15 p.m.
Gov. Greitens to deliver statement at 4:15 p.m.
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Greitens is scheduled to make a statement in Jefferson City at 4:15 p.m. KOMU 8... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 4:11:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Greitens steps down, says it's time to leave battlefield with "head held high"
Greitens steps down, says it's time to leave battlefield with "head held high"
JEFFERSON CITY – In the midst of two scandals, and facing subpoenas from a special house committee, Gov. Eric Greitens... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Family dog snatched from child found
Family dog snatched from child found
COLUMBIA - A Columbia family welcomed its dog back home after it was stolen on Bear Bluff Drive. Jonathan... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 3:12:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Missouri students may soon get option of free online courses
Missouri students may soon get option of free online courses
ST. LOUIS (AP) - New legislation passed in Missouri means that as early as next year, public school students in... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 2:30:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Motion delays city's payment to the Columbia Police Officers' Association
Motion delays city's payment to the Columbia Police Officers' Association
COLUMBIA - A judge approved a motion of continuation Tuesday morning, extending the battle between the Columbia Police Officer's Association... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 1:13:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Sheriff: Man dies after taking meth laced with strychnine
Sheriff: Man dies after taking meth laced with strychnine
LOUISIANA, Mo. — A 37-year-old man is dead after taking methamphetamine that authorities believe was laced with a main... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 11:40:00 AM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

UPDATED: Court says pro-Greitens' group must comply with subpoena
UPDATED: Court says pro-Greitens' group must comply with subpoena
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A secretive group supporting Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens must turn over documents subpoenaed by... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 11:03:00 AM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Egg prices double from last year
Egg prices double from last year
COLUMBIA - Nationwide, customers are paying one to two dollars more for eggs compared to last year’s prices. This... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 3:38:00 AM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Second Honor Flight takes veterans on the trip of a lifetime
Second Honor Flight takes veterans on the trip of a lifetime
COLUMBIA - More than 100 veterans are flying to Washington D.C. to see the memorials of their military service. ... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 1:51:00 AM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
COLUMBIA – Do you remember April 2018? It was cold. The ninth coldest on record to be exact. We had... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 28 2018 May 28, 2018 Monday, May 28, 2018 8:45:00 PM CDT May 28, 2018 in Weather

A local organization is rebuilding lives on the construction site
A local organization is rebuilding lives on the construction site
COLUMBIA – A program is teaching teens the skills to build homes for low-income families in Columbia. Job Point’s... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 28 2018 May 28, 2018 Monday, May 28, 2018 6:15:00 PM CDT May 28, 2018 in News

Columbia Cemetery comes alive for Memorial Day
Columbia Cemetery comes alive for Memorial Day
COLUMBIA - Cemeteries are rarely used as venues for fun events, but Memorial Day in Columbia creates an exception. ... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 28 2018 May 28, 2018 Monday, May 28, 2018 4:57:00 PM CDT May 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 70°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
5am 68°
6am 67°
7am 69°
8am 72°