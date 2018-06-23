Jon Washington Caught in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - Authorities arrested a Columbia man accused of selling heroin to the 16-year-old girl that died of a suspected heroin overdose in Columbia on April 3. The arrest happened in St. Louis on Thursday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Missouri's Public Affairs Officer.

A recently obtained court document shows Jon Washington, also known as "Doom," allegedly injected the heroin into the girl at the Providence Inn & Suites.

A DEA agent quoted in the document said Washington admitted to injecting heroin into the girl and later leaving the room. Washington allegedly said when he returned to the room, he administered CPR because the girl was struggling to breathe and later called 911 when the girl's heart stopped beating.

Washington was charged in a federal criminal complaint in federal court Wednesday. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

The Boone County Medical Examiner has yet to release an official cause of death for the girl.