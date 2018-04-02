Jones Homers in 15th, Lifts Orioles Past Royals

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Adam Jones homered with one out in the 15th inning, lifting the Baltimore Orioles to a 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night.

Jones was hitless in six at-bats before connecting for his team-leading 12th home run - nine of them tying the game or giving the Orioles a lead. Jones sent a 2-2 pitch from Nate Adcock (0-1), the fifth Kansas City pitcher, far over the left field wall.

The Orioles improved to 5-0 in extra-inning road games.

Kevin Gregg (1-1) pitched two hitless innings, walking one, to pick up the victory. Jim Johnson earned his 13th save.