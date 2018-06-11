Jontay Porter returns to Mizzou for his sophomore season

Columbia - While one Porter brother is likely playing in the NBA next season, another will play his home games in Columbia for another year.

Jontay Porter will return to Mizzou for his sophomore season, Mizzou Basketball announced Wednesday.

The decision comes just hours before the deadline to either enter the NBA Draft or return to school for another year.

In a statement, Mizzou Men's Basketball Head Coach Cuonzo Martin said Jontay has the potential to make a big jump from his freshman season and be a great leader for the Tigers next year.

“We are excited that Jontay will return,” head coach Cuonzo Martin said. “He had a great experience going through the pre-Draft process, got the feedback that he needed to do what is best for him and he will learn from it to improve in all areas of his game."

In his debut season, Porter averaged 11.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 blocked shots per game during Southeastern Conference play. He earned SEC Co-Sixth Man of the Year honors and SEC All-Freshman Team recognition. He became just the third Tiger in program history receive a conference Sixth Man of the Year Award.

Porter finished the 2017-18 season with a team-high 55 blocked shots, the third-most in program history by a Mizzou freshman. He shot 43.7 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from beyond the arc, draining 40 three-pointers. He reached double figures nine times in the last 12 games of the campaign, averaging 13.3 points and 7.1 rebounds during that stretch.