Joplin-area Businesses Consider Waste Sharing Plan

JOPLIN - Business owners in southwest Missouri will be offered a chance to form a network that would share leftover materials.

The byproduct synergy network is a growing movement across the country. It's designed to reduce business waste, while also cutting operating costs for businesses and creating jobs.

Active networks are functioning in locations including Chicago and Houston.

The concept will be discussed at a symposium Tuesday at Missouri Southern State University. The Joplin Globe reported that all the scheduled speakers have either established or are current members of working byproduct networks in other parts of the country.

Topics include sustainable business practices and how to organize a network. One of the sponsors is the Regional Sustainability Alliance, which was formed last year by Joplin businesses committed to sustainable business practices.