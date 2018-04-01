Joplin Businesses Waiting for Donated Computers

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) - Federal officials have helped arrange the donation of computers for Joplin schools and businesses following the deadly May tornado. But those computers have been somewhat slow to arrive.

Rob O'Brian, the president of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, says the Federal Emergency Management Agency has helped coordinate donations from the private sector.

O'Brian says many Joplin businesses could have used laptop computers in the first couple of weeks after the May 22 disaster. But a chamber spokeswoman says Joplin businesses still have not received the promised computers.

O'Brian testified Tuesday before a U.S. Senate committee about the computers. He said it would be helpful if federal officials had a list of potential contributions from private-sector partners, because many local businesses don't know what's available after a major disaster.