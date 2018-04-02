Joplin campus of Kansas City medical school cleared to open

JOPLIN (AP) — A new Joplin campus of the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences will begin recruiting and admitting students after getting official approval to operate.

KCU officials announced Friday that the Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation approved the school in late August.

That means the school will begin immediate recruiting for 150 slots for the class of 2021.

The Joplin Globe reports construction on the KCU Joplin campus is scheduled to be completed in April, with classes beginning in July. It will be the first new medical school in Missouri in nearly 50 years.

The Joplin campus will emphasize primary care and rural health.